Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is of the view that state capture started during Nelson Mandela’s presidency.

This much she said while addressing a DA meeting in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday, TimesLive reported.

The publication quoted Zille as saying: "One area that he [Mandela] had a blind spot to was the danger of cadre deployment… that set the tone and the trajectory was inevitable." The inevitable trajectory being state capture.

Zille said the critics of this view labelled her as a racist who did not want to see change in the country‚ but they had done very little to fight racism and apartheid as she had.

Zille’s comments have not been received well on social media. The ANC Western Cape Twitter account responded to Zille’s comments, saying state capture began 367 years ago when Jan van Riebeeck landed in the Cape.

Another Twitter user replied, saying there had been state capture during "your favorite [sic] colonial times".



It’s not the first time that Zille has been blasted on social media for her comments. In 2017, she tweeted: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure etc."

News24 reported in 2018 that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had found that the tweet about colonialism by Zille was in violation of the Constitution.

Zille’s latest comments have resulted in her being put back in the spotlight for her colonialism tweets, which she has again had to defend.

Replying to two people on Twitter, she said she was clarifying her stance, tweeting that "colonialism was terrible but its legacy is not only negative".