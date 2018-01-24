State capture terms of reference to be released on Thursday

Deputy Chief Justce Raymond Zondo promised South Africans the the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture would do a thorough job during a briefing held on Tuesday 23 January. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg – The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says the terms of reference for a commission of inquiry into state capture allegations will be released on Thursday.

The much-anticipated terms of reference will set the tone for the commission. This as some argue that the scope of the commission should be extended beyond the remedial action ordered by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Madonsela had investigated claims of undue influence over President Jacob Zuma and some of his key decisions by his close associates, the Gupta family. They are also said to have had a hand in the operations of the country’s state-owned enterprises and the appointment of members of Zuma’s executive.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo told journalists that he was ready to start working on the commission, but was waiting for the terms of reference from the president. Zondo was handpicked by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, as per Madonelsa’s remedial action, to head the commission.

Zuma, who announced that the establishment of the commission on January 9, had been criticised for taking too long to release the terms of reference, with some claiming he was attempting to influence the debate at the ANC’s first National Executive Committee meeting, which was expected to discuss his removal from office.

The justice department announced that Zuma had signed off on the terms of reference on Tuesday.

"The signed terms of reference are in the process of being translated into another official language, as per the legal requirement. The publication is scheduled for release on 25 January 2018," said spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga in a statement on Wednesday.

The publication of these terms of reference would be followed by the release of the regulations which give the commission the legal competence to conduct the investigation, added Mhaga.

He said these would include the chairperson having powers to subpoena witnesses and of search and seizure.

Mhaga said the department would also assist the chairperson of the commission in setting up the required infrastructure and necessary resources to make sure the it fulfilled its mandate "efficiently and effectively".