State institutions durable, even after state capture – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South African institutions remain durable, even if they don't function as well as they should.

Ramaphosa made the comments at the inaugural Inclusive Growth Forum, an initiative by former president Kgalema Motlanthe's foundation, in the Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

"The process of state capture with all its attendant political, legal and economic and consequences has eroded the capabilities of several institutions and undermined public trust," said Ramaphosa.

He said one of the reasons conflicts persisted in some nations across the continent was a lack of competent government institutions, noting that in South Africa the same phenomenon was seen at a smaller scale, with state capture.

Among the allegations of state capture are claims that the Gupta family had undue influence over former president Jacob Zuma and used it to loot the state and control some members of the executive as well as operations at some state-owned enterprises.

Ramaphosa said the reality of state capture had forced the country to recognise the value of democratic institutions in ensuring stability and protection against the abuse of power and theft of public resources.

Restoring integrity, credibility

"We have durable institutions, many may not function as well as we want them to, but the fact that we established them, [that] they are durable and built on a firm foundation, is a great achievement," remarked the president.

He assured the guests at the event that he was working on righting the many wrongs at the affected institutions.

"We have begun the task of restoring their integrity as well as the credibility of several institutions to ensure that they are able to effectively fulfil their mandate without undue interference," said Ramaphosa.

"We depend on them to prevent the rapacious extraction of our national resources by a powerful elite, whether in government or in business, to enrich themselves at the expense of the masses," he continued.

The weekend-long initiative, Motlanthe's brainchild, is being attended by academics, politicians and religious leaders who have come to discuss the current state of South Africa and to find ways to build a more inclusive society.

During his opening address on Friday evening, the former president told the guests that the forum's purpose was to bring people together for a dialogue on dealing with South Africa's challenges as well as to pave a way forward.

"Addressing the dilemmas of our democracy is no easy task but one that must be treated with the gravity, sensitivity and the humanity it deserves," Motlanthe said.

