 

State lines up 207 witnesses for Zuma trial

2018-03-29 16:19

Tshidi Madia

Former president Jacob Zuma. (File, City Press)

Former president Jacob Zuma. (File, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The State has lined up arms deal critics, former SARS employees, auditors, Special Investigative Unit and Financial Intelligence Centre officials to testify in former president Jacob Zuma's trial.

The State has narrowed down the list of witnesses to 207. It also includes some people who testified against Zuma's former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was found guilty of corruption. However, Shaik - who was convicted of the alleged payments between Zuma and arms company Thint - is not on the list seen by News24. 

Zuma is due to appear in the Durban High Court on April 6. The Hawks issued a summons against the former president on Monday.

READ: Zuma will have plenty support from ANC members when he appears in court

He faces 16 charges relating to 783 payments, which, it is claimed, he received in connection with the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. 

Former head of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe dropped the charges in 2009 based on the "spy tapes" audio transcripts. These were made up of recordings of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka, which Zuma's legal team claimed showed political interference in the decision to charge him.

The charges were subsequently withdrawn, just before Zuma was sworn in for his first term as president.

Postponement 

Arms deal manufacturer Thint was also served with a summons and is expected to appear alongside Zuma.

Other witnesses on the list attached to the summons include bank representatives, SAPS members, officials from the department of minerals, as well as audit firm KPMG.

Others on the list are: late president Nelson Mandela’s former lawyer Ishmail Ayoob; Richard Young, who lost out on the arms deal tender to Thint; and former standing committee on public accounts chairperson Gavin Woods, who was also a vocal critic of the arms deal commission, largely described as a farce and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

READ: Reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution of Zuma - Shaun Abrahams

Others expected to testify are being brought into the country from London, Australia and New Zealand, while member of Parliament turned whistleblower Andrew Feinstein also features, alongside Cape Town’s embattled Mayor Patricia De Lille. 

Although some amendments have been made to the list, it's understood that the State could still call witnesses once the trial resumes. Shaik could be among this group. 

According to reports, Zuma has already requested a postponement of the April 6 court appearance, but the National Prosecuting Authority has declined to comment. Spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said he was not aware that such a request had been made.

"We don't comment on any correspondence between attorneys and the NPA," added Mfaku.

Attempts to reach Zuma’s legal representative were not successful.

Read the full list below: 

null

null


Read more on:    npa  |  jacob zuma  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Council agrees to hold new #TrollipVote within 14 days - AS IT HAPPENED

2018-03-29 16:00

Inside News24

 
/News
Kathrada exhibition: 'Fitting tribute to a remarkable human being'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 28 2018-03-28 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 