State of capture inquiry preparations at an advanced stage

Johannesburg - Preparations for the commission of inquiry into state capture are at an advanced stage, according to the man appointed to head it, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo also said discussions will be finalised with some potential candidates for appointment to key positions.

"I estimate that I should be able to make an announcement of these key appointments soon."

Positions include the secretary of the commission, a team of evidence leaders, and the head of investigations.

Zondo added that a search was underway for an appropriate premises for the commission, where it will have its offices and hold its hearings.

"I have no doubt that soon I will able to make an announcement of where the premises of the commission will be," he added.

President Jacob Zuma released the terms of reference and regulations for the inquiry on January 25.

READ: Zuma releases state capture inquiry regulations

In the terms of reference, seen by News24 on Thursday, Zuma says the commission must investigate whether, by whom and to what extent attempts were made, through any form of inducement or for any gain, to influence members of the national executive, including deputy ministers, office bearers and directors of the boards of SOEs.

Zuma stated that the inquiry should investigate all forms of government corruption, including allegations against him, his Cabinet ministers, the Gupta family and state-owned entities.

The inquiry is part of the recommendations by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, her state capture report.

Madonsela recommended that the commission be given 180 days to complete its work and 30 days to report back on its investigation and recommendations.

