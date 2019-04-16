 

State questions how committed Packham was to finding missing wife

2019-04-16 19:00

Jenna Etheridge

Murder accused Robert ‘Rob’ Packham during his trial at the Western Cape High Court on March 12, 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: Jaco Marais/Gallo/Netwerk24

Murder accused Robert ‘Rob’ Packham during his trial at the Western Cape High Court on March 12, 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: Jaco Marais/Gallo/Netwerk24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH LIVE: Packham adamant he did not kill his wife, testimony continues

2019-04-16 10:21

Murder accused Rob Packham is expected to continue testifying in the Western Cape High Court. Watch live.WATCH

The State on Tuesday questioned Rob Packham's commitment to finding his missing wife and, after her body was found, keeping up to date with police's efforts to find the perpetrators.

During his second day on the stand, prosecutor Susan Galloway continued her cross-examination of his testimony on where he went and what he did around the time of Gill Packham's disappearance and murder on February 22, 2018.

One of the things she wondered about was why Packham did not personally enlist the help of friends and family by posting something on social media to find his missing wife.

Packham said that he and his daughter Nicola had chatted around 17:30 or 18:00 that day about her suggestion to post something on Facebook.

He said he also discussed this with his sister Judith when they had dinner and recalled a post already being up on Facebook by then.

Not a large enough Facebook network

"At that point in time you had been searching for your wife the whole day. You alone. You were the only one who was searching for your wife actively, out there. You weren't getting anywhere," said Galloway.

Packham shook his head to confirm he had not made much progress despite driving around.

"You didn’t find any trace of her, neither did you find any trace of her car," she continued. He agreed.

Galloway asked why Packham hadn't personally posted a timeous alert on social media.

He admitted that he had not thought of using Facebook during the course of the day. He also said he did not think he had a large enough network on Facebook.

She also wondered why he never took the advice of a police officer at Wynberg police station to head from there to the Diep River station to sign forms and get a reference number for a missing person case.

"I had intended to do it on my way to my sister's but for some reason I forgot," he said.

"I felt the information had been shared with them and I did not have a photo of Gill with me... He said the information would be sent through."

Traumatised

Galloway said he had testified about telling the investigating officer, Sergeant Ivan Sonnenberg, that he was too tired to speak that night and had made an appointment for the next day, which he missed.

Packham said he had been unable to sleep and drove along the coast, feeling even more concerned and in shock than he had the night before.

"I went past all the beautiful view spots Gill and I used to go, wondering how this could possibly have happened to us," he said, adding that he unwittingly missed his appointment with Sonnenberg.

In a traumatised state, he said he could not recall phoning or visiting Sonnenberg the first few days after his wife's body was found.

Galloway asked why he didn't "camp out on the doorstep" of the police to get answers. He replied that they were waiting for DNA results and he didn't want to hound the police.

She asked if he enquired about the investigation or whether anyone had been caught, after the body was identified.

Packham replied that he asked for news when Sonnenberg was at his home.

He said he didn't go to the police because he and his daughters were seeing Sonnenberg every day or two.

Packham's trial continues on Wednesday.


Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SAHRC slaps Mazibuko with one-day punishment for 'combi court' outburst

2019-04-16 18:59

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One person wins R416 000 2019-04-15 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 