 

State refuses to disclose parts of 'Project Sunday Evenings' docket to SARS trio

2018-06-18 11:14

Kyle Cowan

Johann van Loggerenberg is one of three former SARS executives charged in the 'Project Sunday Evenings' case. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, File)

Prosecutors have yet to disclose the full docket to defence attorneys for three former South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials accused of illegally bugging the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) head office in 2007.

Former enforcement executive Johann van Loggerenberg, former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and Andries "Skollie" Janse van Rensburg made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday in the continuance of what has become known as the "Project Sunday Evenings" case.

The matter was postponed until August 24 - at which time an application will be heard to compel the State to disclose parts B and C of the docket.

Part A was disclosed on May 11, and no reasons have been provided as to why the remainder of the docket cannot be disclosed.

The three stand accused of spying on the now dismantled Scorpions and NPA staff through bugging equipment installed at the NPA head offices in Silverton, Pretoria.

They were brought up on charges of contravening the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (RICA) and corruption - a decade after the alleged offences - on the same case number registered by suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane at the Brooklyn police station that was used as the basis for the Hawks to send former finance minister Pravin Gordhan (now minister of public enterprises) the now infamous "27 questions" about the unit.

Moyane laid a complaint stating that sometime in or before 2007 a criminal act had taken place at SARS following a now discredited report by KPMG into the so-called "rogue unit" at the revenue collector.

Trevor Manuel, Gerrie Nel also on witness list

Previously, News24 reported that the State's witness list included the likes of Moyane, former second in charge at SARS Jonas Makwakwa, former NPA head Vusi Pikoli, former NPA boss Menzi Simelane and former SARS official Michael Peega.

Peega was behind two "intelligence dossiers" around 2009 and 2010, named Project Broken Arrow and Operation Snowman, that sought to discredit Van Loggerenberg, Pillay and Gordhan by accusing them of running a "rogue" unit in the tax agency, which allegedly used covert intelligence-gathering methods to target individuals seen to be close to former president Jacob Zuma.

Peega was a member of the high risk investigations unit that became known as the "rogue" unit - but was dismissed from SARS following his arrest in a rhino poaching syndicate bust.

The allegations against the unit - which exploded into the public domain in 2014 through a series of articles by the Sunday Times - have been largely disproved.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former top NPA prosecutor advocate Gerrie Nel and former SARS investigator Andrew Leask are also on the witness list for the State.

Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg have consistently denied the allegations against them.

The matter was previously also postponed to allow the accused to make representations to the NPA and for the docket to be handed over to their defence attorneys.

sars  |  tom moyane  |  pretoria  |  judiciary  |  corruption

