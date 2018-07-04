 

State security agencies and private sector spied on journalists - Right2Know

2018-07-04 20:34

Jeanette Chabalala

The Right2Know report on surveillance of journalists in South Africa. (Supplied)

The Right2Know report on surveillance of journalists in South Africa. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Advocacy group Right2Know (R2K) released a report on Wednesday documenting how South African journalists were spied on by various state security agencies and the private sector.

The report, titled Spooked - Surveillance of Journalists in South Africa, reveals how several journalists who have exposed corruption have been targeted.

The report says that surveillance of journalists can put whistleblowers and other confidential sources at risk.

"Let's remember that everyone has the right to privacy. Nobody's communication should ever be spied on unless they are facing a legitimate investigation for serious criminal activity. But journalists' communications are especially sensitive," the group said.   

Although the Regulation of Interception of Communication Act (RICA) was introduced as a crime-fighting measure, Right2Know said there was no convincing evidence that this had improved the government's crime-fighting capacity.

'RICA failing to protect journalists'

The law had failed to protect journalists and the general public, it said. 

The report also stated that in 2017, amaBhungane launched a court bid after it emerged that journalist Sam Sole had been spied on by the National Intelligence Agency, now called the State Security agency. 

"For months, government agents listened to the confidential discussions he had with sources, as well as all of his personal calls with friends and loved ones.

"AmaBhungane has told the court that when the government spied on Sam Sole, RICA failed to protect him. They have told the court that RICA is unconstitutional because it fails to protect the rights of journalists and others against surveillance abuses," it said.  

The group has joined the matter as a friend of the court.

The advocacy group is now calling for an overhaul of the RICA Act that forces South Africans to provide their personal details before buying a SIM card.

Call to scrap SIM card registration

R2K says it wants an end to SIM card registration and also transparency within RICA, which means anyone who has been targeted for surveillance would eventually be notified once any investigation against them was concluded. 

"In all the case studies documented here, the journalist who was spied on only found out about it through accident, coincidence or via confidential source - without which it would be impossible to get any recourse," it says. 

In its report, the group also highlights the vetting of SABC journalists as an abuse of the public broadcasters 'national key point' status. 

It says the journalists need to be protected from harassment, intimidation and interception. 

In addition, it calls on newsrooms to strengthen information security to protect the privacy of journalists and urges that, when there is evidence or a reasonable suspicion of abuse by intelligence structures, they should lay a complaint with the inspectors general of intelligence or report the issue to the police.

null

null

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    right2know  |  media  |  human rights

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land: The people speak - Black people opposing constitutional amendment jeered

2018-07-04 20:20

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH | Sardine run 2018: An underwater feeding frenzy
 

How to manage your pet's fear of fireworks this 4th of July

If fireworks scare your dog or cat? They are not alone. While they’re fun for humans, the loud, unexpected sounds of fireworks cause stress and anxiety for a lot of dogs.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 48 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 