State security minister, deputy's phones cloned

The
cellphones of State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, her deputy, Zizi Kodwa,
and several officials in the minister's office have been cloned, the department
confirmed on Wednesday.
"It looks like the operation
is happening around Gauteng hence the matter was reported to Gauteng police who
have assured us that they have allocated high-profile investigators to look
into the matter," said department spokesperson Mava Scott.
"We are hoping it will be
resolved as speedily as possible."
Scott said the department became
aware of the cloning this week and was awaiting further feedback from the
investigation, adding it would then take it from there.
Earlier this month, the Hawks
confirmed they were investigating the theft of money out of the State Security
Agency's offices in Pretoria.
At the time, IOL reported the perpetrators had walked into a safe
at the office in Lyttelton, Gauteng, at the end of January and left
with classified documents, an undisclosed amount of money in local and foreign
currency as well as CCTV cameras.