 

State security minister, deputy's phones cloned

2020-02-26 18:54

Jenna Etheridge

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. (Kopano Tlape)

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. (Kopano Tlape)

The cellphones of State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, her deputy, Zizi Kodwa, and several officials in the minister's office have been cloned, the department confirmed on Wednesday.

"It looks like the operation is happening around Gauteng hence the matter was reported to Gauteng police who have assured us that they have allocated high-profile investigators to look into the matter," said department spokesperson Mava Scott.

"We are hoping it will be resolved as speedily as possible."

Scott said the department became aware of the cloning this week and was awaiting further feedback from the investigation, adding it would then take it from there. 

Earlier this month, the Hawks confirmed they were investigating the theft of money out of the State Security Agency's offices in Pretoria.

At the time, IOL reported the perpetrators had walked into a safe at the office in Lyttelton, Gauteng, at the end of January and left with classified documents, an undisclosed amount of money in local and foreign currency as well as CCTV cameras. 

ayanda dlodlo  |  crime
