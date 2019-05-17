 

State security minister fires Gibson Njenje as special adviser

2019-05-17 13:26

Sarah Evans and Kyle Cowan

Gibson Njenje. (Photo: City Press)

Gibson Njenje. (Photo: City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former spy boss Gibson Njenje has been fired from his position as special adviser to state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

A senior government source told News24 that the minister removed her adviser two weeks ago, ostensibly over alleged irregularities related to a trip to Europe but the same source explained Letsatsi-Duba had grown increasingly suspicious about Njenje's political allegiances.

Njenje told News24 on Friday: "I am not going to deny that, but I am not going to comment any further."

Njenje, the former head of domestic intelligence for the State Security Agency (SSA), became adviser to Letsatsi-Duba in February 2018.

His role was widely seen as being part of efforts to clean up the intelligence agency, although this interference has also irritated some of his enemies – some who remain employed by the SSA.

A high level review panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate alleged irregularities at the SSA recommended sweeping changes to the intelligence structures earlier this year. In that report, the panel said the intelligence agency was being used in political factional battles, and pointed to instances of alleged financial mismanagement and even criminality. The report was released to the public in March.

ALSO READ: Spy Wars: Report reveals how Zuma's man at SSA helped build parallel network

During his State of the Nation Address in February this year, Ramaphosa announced he would break the SSA into its two original agencies - foreign and domestic - and the re-establishment of the National Security Council. This was on the basis of the SSA report, he said.

Njenje was seen as a part of these efforts.

On Friday, former spy boss Arthur Fraser responded to the high level panel report, rubbishing much of what the panel found. In that rebuttal, Fraser also said that Njenje began "giving operational instructions to SSA officials" and said he provided "support" to the high level panel.

Njenje, along with two other intelligence heads, Moe Shaik and Jeff Maqetuka were removed in 2011 by then minister Siyabonga Cwele, after raising concerns about the Gupta family.

ALSO READ: Mr President, you have been lied to - Arthur Fraser

Njenje also previously served as chairperson to Bosasa, a Krugersdorp facilities management and security company that has been exposed for paying bribes for tenders for nearly two decades. Bosasa also has strong links to the ruling ANC party and News24 previously revealed the company donated millions to ANC election campaigns.

A spokesperson for Letsatsi-Duba was not immediately available to comment. This story will be updated when a response is forthcoming.

*Do you have a tip for our investigative journalists? Send an email to tips@24.com

Read more on:    ssa  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks to swoop on ANC eThekwini councillors in corruption case - report

2019-05-17 13:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-16 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 