 

State withdraws charges against remaining Vlakfontein murder accused

2019-06-07 11:50

Canny Maphanga

Vlakfontein murder accused, Fita Khupe. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

Vlakfontein murder accused, Fita Khupe. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The State withdrew charges against Vlakfontein murder accused, Fita Khupe, in the Lenasia Regional Court on Friday.

This comes after it failed to find a way forward after another accused, Ernest Mabaso, committed suicide in his police cell in January, following his move to the Cape Town Central police station.

"Prosecutors tried to establish facts and found that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution going forward," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwana told news channel eNCA outside the court.

"All we have is a confession from the deceased. The law does not allow us to use this against Khupe," 

FEATURE: Mystery murders at house number 4192: Neighbours demand answers after Vlakfontein killings

Mjonodwana added that witness statements had failed to link the 62-year-old suspect to the murders.

In a confession, Mabaso claimed that he had committed the crime under Khupe's instruction.

Mabaso and Khupe were accused of murdering seven members of the Khoza family, according to News24. 

The pair were charged with seven counts of premeditated murder. Mabaso faced an additional three counts of rape.

The men also faced an additional charge of theft, as they were found with the bank cards of the deceased.

ALSO READ: IPID probing Vlakfontein murder accused’s death in police custody

The police found the bodies of three women and four children buried under sand in a house on October 29, 2018, after neighbours noticed a stench coming from the property.

A resident previously told the court that, if either Khupe or Mabaso were released on bail, they "were not going to cross the borders of South Africa alive", News24 earlier reported.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gunmen kill 5, injure one in Blikkiesdorp attack

39 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Making it rain: Four Daily Lotto jackot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-06-06 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 