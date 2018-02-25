 

#StateCapture, #BudgetSpeech receive top media, social coverage

2018-02-25 12:05

Jeanette Chabalala

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers the 2018 Budget speech in Cape Town. (Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images, file)

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers the 2018 Budget speech in Cape Town. (Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images, file)

Johannesburg - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's Budget speech dominated social media this past week with many focusing on the Value Added Tax hike, according to media monitoring company ROi Africa.

Social media was glued to Gigaba's budget speech with the audience split between the decision to let him deliver what may be his last speech as Finance Minister, ROi's managing director Tonya Khoury said in a statement on Sunday.

It received 24.4% of coverage on social media, while it came in third in traditional media reports with 9.7%.

On Saturday, the Democratic Alliance launched a national petition to have the recently announced increase in the country's Value Added Tax revoked.

Speaking at the launch at a rally in Soshanguve, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the budget, tabled in Parliament this past Wednesday by Gigaba, showed that there was "no real change" from the ANC in government under new president Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The raising of VAT by one percentage point in effect means that we will all be paying 7.14% more tax on every day goods and services," Maimane said.

READ THE COLUMN: The budget speech Gigaba should've delivered

#DayZero, #PresidentRamaphosa, Shaun Abrahams

Meanwhile Khoury said it was interesting to see the enormous drop in coverage for #DayZero.

According to statistics of the week, Day Zero received 2.8% coverage.  

Khoury said the country was still positive with #StateCapture being the top story as the media reported on the Gupta family, former President Zuma's charges and the changes at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

State Capture managed to receive 29.3% coverage.

"#PresidentRamaphosa's actions over the first week of his presidency yielded more press than #Zuma," Khoury said.

According to statistics, Ramaphosa received 17.4% media coverage. She added that the Ngcobo massacre was a big new entry.

She also predicted that NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will be among the top stories next week.

Abrahams will be challenging the North Gauteng High Court ruling that he must vacate his office.

On Friday, it emerged in court papers that the NPA was arguing that Abrahams was validly appointed.

