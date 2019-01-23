 

#StateCapture: 'Even the Pope would have been corrupted' – Agrizzi

2019-01-23 06:18

Kyle Cowan

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the state capture commission of inquiry. (Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the state capture commission of inquiry. (Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

So intense was the heat at the coalface of the Bosasa bribery empire "even the Pope would have been corrupted".

This according to Angelo Agrizzi, the former Bosasa chief operations officer turned whistleblower, whose marathon testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry wrapped up its fifth day on Tuesday.

Agrizzi took to the stand last Wednesday under a cloud of secrecy, spun for his protection, to deliver damning revelations from the heart of Bosasa - which has been revealed as a tender machine that bribed its way into lucrative government contracts.

Tuesday's affairs were far removed from the electrically charged atmosphere of the previous four days, and in the dying minutes of the day, tempers flared between evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius and Agrizzi, causing commission chairman deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to intervene and eventually call a halt to proceedings for the day.

Agrizzi did however deliver damning confirmation of media revelations and findings of a Special Investigating Unit report over the relationship Bosasa held with correctional services officials, which could likely be a key part of testimony needed by prosecutors to take a decade-old case to court.

Agrizzi grew flustered and frustrated when he could not find a certain paragraph Pretorius was referring to in a 2009 Special Investigating Unit report. He accused Pretorius of confusing him, and Pretorius responded by saying he was in fact, reading in sequence.

                                        Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Zondo stepped in and it was decided the testimony would continue on Wednesday.

For most of Tuesday, Agrizzi dealt with the improper relationship between Bosasa and former prisons officials Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham in detail.

He also revealed how he had participated in the destruction of evidence following media reports and a tip-off that the SIU was planning a raid on Bosasa's offices.

This included taking documents and computers from the Bosasa travel agent's offices to a construction site where they were set alight and then buried using a front-end loader.

The travel records would have revealed how top government officials had travelled and holidayed on Bosasa's tab.

READ: Bosasa officials destroyed evidence to cover up corruption, Agrizzi tells #StateCaptureInquiry

His testimony confirmed media reports from 2009 over certain events surrounding correctional services tenders, which formed the basis of the SIU investigation.

Mti, the former commissioner, and Gillingham, the former chief financial officer, received an extensive list of gifts, cash payments, cars, houses and other bribes in exchange for correctional services tenders.

Bosasa knew months ahead of time about the tenders, was involved in drawing up the specifications for the tenders and were indeed awarded at least four tenders between 2004 and 2006 by Correctional Services, including a lucrative fencing tender at prisons around the country and a catering contract for the same prisons.

Agrizzi revealed in detail how a number of senior DCS officials, including Zach Modise and Mnikelwa Nxele, the KZN regional commissioner, were paid monthly cash bribes for years in exchange for ongoing contracts being awarded to Bosasa.

ALSO READ: How Bosasa's bribes mutilated South Africa's Constitution

On Wednesday Pretorius will walk Agrizzi through the SIU report, which he described as "corroborating evidence" to Agrizzi's testimony over the corruption involving correctional services.

The SIU finalised the report in 2009, and it was handed to the NPA and the Hawks in early 2010.

The case has experienced an inordinate delay, with allegations surfacing that senior NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were bribed to stymie the case.

They have both denied ever receiving any cash from Bosasa.

Last week, the Hawks confirmed its investigation was finalised, while the NPA said prosecutors were studying the full docket and would soon decide on charges.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bosasa  |  angelo agrizzi  |  state capture inquiry  |  state capture
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A fight for life and death: Ostrich farmers battle as drought cripples Karoo

2019-01-23 05:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Joburg security guard wounded in shootout with suspected armed robbers
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 22 2019-01-22 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 