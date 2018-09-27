StateCaptureInquiry: DA repeats its call for the ANC to appear

The DA has again called on the ANC to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry, saying that the party needs to be held accountable.

As the original complainant in the matter, the DA rote to the ANC and the commission to demand that the ruling party appear, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.

He was speaking at a small picket in Parktown, Johannesburg, where the commission sits.

"Our firm stance is that state capture is an ANC policy – when you read the ANC document, they were intent on capturing the state."

"They wanted to capture the livers of government… state capture is an act of corruption when you take the resources of the people of the country for the benefit of one or a few individuals, who are politically connected at the expense of the people of this country," he added.

Maimane also told reporters that the party needed to "eradicate state capture" and that if they needed to appear before the commission, he would come and present evidence.

It's not the first time the DA has made the call.

Previously, Maimane said the ANC's leaders needed to account to the commission.

"If we are going to ensure that state capture never happens again, then we must ensure that the ANC is held to account. It is not ironic to note the fact that no one has been arrested because it is a factional battle within the ANC.

"[Ace] Magashule, [Cyril] Ramaphosa, the whole leadership that said and tried to convince the banks to not shut down the accounts of the Guptas when the deputy president was the chair of the inter-ministerial committee of state-owned entities; he would have known the boards.

"He would have exercised the ANC's deployment committee. So now to suddenly wash themselves clean as if this was [former president] Jacob Zuma [and] the ANC has nothing to do with it, is nothing but misleading the people of South Africa," he said.