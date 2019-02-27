LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry: Former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron testifies
2019-02-27 10:09
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture hears testimony from Gelcore's former CEO Clinton Ephron.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
According to Ephron, Optimum has been supplying coal to Eskom since the 1970s.
Ephron confirms that a maximum 6.5 million tonnes of coal was to be supplied annually for 25 years. But the minimum was 3 million tonnes.
Zondo says the Cost Plus business strategy is not a normal business arrangement. Ephron agrees - it make sense at the time, if managed correctly.
Ephron says there were also fixed priced contracts. There would be no changes to the cost, only the inflation rate.
Ephron says the contract between Optimum and Eskom was on a cost plus basis. This means that Eskom was directly and financially responsible for the production of coal from the mine.
Ephron is providing more insight into the business model that exist at Glencore.
Ephron: Glencore in its own right is a large multinational. In South Africa, we started procuring mines and started becoming shareholders in mines in the early 90s.
Ephron confirms that Glencore has not appeared before any other commission or inquiry and this will be the first time their side of the story is heard publicly.
Ephron says Glencore met members of the Public Protector's team and the same evidence that will be given today, was given at the time.
Clinton Martin Ephron now takes his oath.
Advocate Vincent Maleka is now addressing Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
