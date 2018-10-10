 

#StateCaptureInquiry: Hogan, Gordhan testimony postponed until mid November

2018-10-10 13:39

Jeanette Chabalala

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan (Cornel van Heerden, Netwerk24, file)

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan (Cornel van Heerden, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

#StateCaptureInquiry - Former Minister of Public Enterprises Barbara Hogan to testify | Day 19

2018-10-10 10:03

The hearings of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues on Wednesday October 10 with the testimony of Barbara Hogan, former Minister of Public Enterprises. WATCH

Chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted a request by the commission's legal team to postpone the testimony of former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan and Minister Pravin Gordhan until mid-November.

Hogan's testimony was supposed to be heard before the commission on Wednesday morning while Gordhan was meant to testify on Friday.

OVERVIEW: #StateCaptureInquiry - Hogan, Gordhan's testimony postponed until mid-November

Advocate Thandi Norman from the legal team told Zondo that Hogan's statement was only received on Monday and that they were expecting to receive Gordhan's statement on Thursday.

Norman said the legal team did not have enough time to notify the implicated persons to prepare their own versions.

However, former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer, advocate Daniel Mantsha argued that they have been notified of Zuma's alleged implication in Hogan's statement.

Timing

Mantsha raised the issue of timing and also questioned why two statements have been filed by Hogan.

He said they received Hogan's first statement in August and another one on Monday. But Norman said the latest statement expanded on the first one.

Zondo said he understood Mantsha's concern about them not receiving Hogan's latest statement on time.

He also said the application for postponement was an adherence to the rules as they call for fairness.

On the issue of ensuring that implicated persons were treated fairly, Zondo said: "It must be fairness as understood in the context of a commission of inquiry, and in this regard many aspects of the rules of fairness applicable in a court of law, will apply to a commission such as this one, but there will be certain differences, and at all times, all concerned must bear this distinction in mind."

Zondo also said that when Gordhan submits his statement on Thursday, there "simply will not be enough time for implicated persons to be given notice and for them to give their version and to consider the allegations".

Hogan is expected to appear before the commission on November 12.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    barbara hogan  |  raymond zondo  |  state capture inquiry  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

MPs to discuss anti-gang strategy in wake of community protests

2018-10-10 13:03

Inside News24

 
/News
#StateCaptureInquiry - Former Minister of Public Enterprises Barbara Hogan to testify | Day 19
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 9 2018-10-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 