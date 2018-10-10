StateCaptureInquiry: Hogan, Gordhan testimony postponed until mid November

The hearings of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues on Wednesday October 10 with the testimony of Barbara Hogan, former Minister of Public Enterprises. WATCH

Chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted a request by the commission's legal team to postpone the testimony of former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan and Minister Pravin Gordhan until mid-November.

Hogan's testimony was supposed to be heard before the commission on Wednesday morning while Gordhan was meant to testify on Friday.

OVERVIEW: #StateCaptureInquiry - Hogan, Gordhan's testimony postponed until mid-November

Advocate Thandi Norman from the legal team told Zondo that Hogan's statement was only received on Monday and that they were expecting to receive Gordhan's statement on Thursday.

Norman said the legal team did not have enough time to notify the implicated persons to prepare their own versions.

However, former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer, advocate Daniel Mantsha argued that they have been notified of Zuma's alleged implication in Hogan's statement.

Timing

Mantsha raised the issue of timing and also questioned why two statements have been filed by Hogan.

He said they received Hogan's first statement in August and another one on Monday. But Norman said the latest statement expanded on the first one.

Zondo said he understood Mantsha's concern about them not receiving Hogan's latest statement on time.

He also said the application for postponement was an adherence to the rules as they call for fairness.

On the issue of ensuring that implicated persons were treated fairly, Zondo said: "It must be fairness as understood in the context of a commission of inquiry, and in this regard many aspects of the rules of fairness applicable in a court of law, will apply to a commission such as this one, but there will be certain differences, and at all times, all concerned must bear this distinction in mind."

Zondo also said that when Gordhan submits his statement on Thursday, there "simply will not be enough time for implicated persons to be given notice and for them to give their version and to consider the allegations".

Hogan is expected to appear before the commission on November 12.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter