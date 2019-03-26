 

#StateCaptureInquiry: 'I never questioned Watson' – former Bosasa auditor on various payments including R500K to Ramaphosa's son

2019-03-26 17:05

Canny Maphanga

Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter.

The commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday heard how a former auditor at Bosasa, now known as Global African Operations, never questioned CEO Gavin Watson and simply followed instructions about payments to beneficiaries, which included President Cyril Ramaphosa's son.

"I never questioned Mr Watson because he would get very upset," Peet Venter told the inquiry.

"I just did what I was instructed to do," he said.

Earlier in the day the former Bosasa auditor described how various payments were made on behalf of Bosasa through an independent dormant company called Miotto Trading and Advisory Holdings.

Payment to Andile Ramaphosa

One of the payments Venter mentioned on Tuesday was a payment of R500 000 to Andile Ramaphosa, the son of then deputy president of the country Cyril Ramaphosa.

Venter explained how the funds came from Watson's personal account and were paid into the account of front company, Miotto, from which he then proceeded to make the payment.

"Watson took me to his assistant that had access to his accounts. He instructed her to pay R3m into the account of Miotto," Venter said.

It was then revealed that R2.5m went to a former Bosasa employee's residential property and the remaining R500 000 went to a trust belonging to Andile, the president's eldest son.

READ: Bosasa: Ramaphosa donation was made by CEO, not company

When probed by Venter about the reasons behind the payment, Watson allegedly cited the payment as funds for Andile's foundation.

"I didn't know what the R500 000 was for.

"I was surprised. I wasn't aware as to why Watson would make a payment to the then deputy president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa's son," Venter added.

Among others, Venter shed light on a payment he was instructed to make relating to former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng who was embroiled in a legal battle with the public broadcaster.

"Watson approached me to pay the legal fees, I received the invoice of R1m from Majavu attorneys and paid it in two installments.

"The payment was made from Miotto," Venter explained.

ALSO READ: 'It is not new' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he received R1m from Bosasa for legal fees

The commission also highlighted a payment to Moroka consultants with no services rendered to the Bosasa group.

"I had to make three payments of R450 000 for a turnaround strategy, but no services were rendered.

"I do not know who Moroka is, but I was just instructed to make a payment," Venter said.

The commission of inquiry resumes on Wednesday with the spotlight still on Bosasa.

