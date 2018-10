Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has told the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture that he believes he was axed in 2015 because he was "not willing to toe the line." Watch live analysis here. WATCH

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene told the state capture commission of inquiry that he believed he was axed in 2015 because he was not "willing to toe the line" when it came to certain projects.

"In hindsight, also having heard from the former deputy minister's saga, it seems that these projects may have benefited the Gupta family and other close associates of the then president [Jacob Zuma]," Nene said on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE: Nhlanhla Nene continues to testify before the #StateCaptureInquiry

He said he had a meeting with former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas who told him that the Gupta family wanted to offer him his job and R600m.

He said their meeting took place on a balcony, where they believed they would be safe from prying ears and eyes, given the climate after Project Spider Web.

He said Jonas told him that he would be part of a Cabinet reshuffle and that the Guptas knew about it.

Nene said he was "perturbed" by what Jonas had told him and he even considered his own resignation, but said he returned to the business of the day because it was still a busy period.

Nene also shed light on his own relationship with the infamous Gupta brothers.

READ MORE: Finance Minister met Guptas, refused Russia nuke deal

He said he met Ajay Gupta on several occasions while he was deputy finance minister but not to discuss government business.

His first encounter was during a dinner after the State of the Nation Address in 2009, while he was deputy finance minister.

"I did meet the Gupta family, particularly Mr Ajay Gupta, at a number of occasions, government events... they were regular attendees at government events at that time, but not to discuss government business because that's generally what normally comes up," he said.