 

#StateCaptureInquiry: The SIU is watching proceedings as Bosasa revelations continue

2019-01-28 19:07
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is watching state capture proceedings from a distance, looking out for information it needs for its investigations - both old and new.

The unit has revealed that it has initiated an internal process to collect information to determine whether or not its findings need to be amended or updated.

This comes as Bosasa's former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi spent his eighth day, on Monday, giving explosive testimony about the inner workings of the controversial company and how it managed to win tenders from state departments, including the Department of Correctional Services. 

OVERVIEW: Rugby's Cheeky Watson begged Agrizzi to go back to Bosasa...for R10m per month #StateCaptureInquiry

Last Wednesday, Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa deleted from its servers 40 000 documents that implicated it and its executives in corruption. The commission heard that this was days before SIU investigators could access them.

The SIU compiled a report, which found that there was an improper relationship between Bosasa and Department of Correctional Services officials, Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham, which resulted in the company being awarded four tenders worth about R2bn.

The commission's evidence leader, Paul Pretorius, read from the report and asked Agrizzi to confirm its findings. So far, Agrizzi has confirmed that more than half of the report is correct.

On Monday, the SIU announced that the internal process was initiated by its head, advocate Andy Mothibi, and it would be managed by a governance committee, chaired by the SIU's chief governance officer, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe.

"The committee will collate, consider and present to the head of SIU for decision whether; flowing from these testimonies; there may be aspects which fall within the SIU legislative mandate so that where applicable and if necessary, the SIU commences without delay with our own internal processing procedures to either amend the applicable proclamations to commence with further investigations," spokesperson Nazreen Pandor said in a statement.

Put to work swiftly

"Should it be imperative that new proclamations be required, such proclamations will be processed swiftly."

The SIU said it would continue to observe proceedings and examine witness testimonies, particularly evidence which had its nexus or bearing on SIU investigations, Pandor added.

Pandor said the SIU was acutely aware that evidence led at the commission could still be rebutted through cross-examination and that the process would probably take some time to unfold.

However, despite this, the SIU was aware of the fact that witnesses were testifying under oath and it said it would take that into consideration when deciding on a course of action.

The SIU also reiterated a call by the commission's chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to allow and support the hearings to proceed unhindered.

"To avoid any conflict or any prejudice, the SIU will interact with the Zondo commission head of investigations," Pandor said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bosasa  |  siu  |  angelo agrizzi  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rodrigues 'must face full might of the law' - nephew of Ahmed Timol

2019-01-28 18:49

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: 'Crazy' level of interest in dagga growing kits, especially from those in their 50s and 60s - Cape Town nursery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:33 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 19:32 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 2019-01-26 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 