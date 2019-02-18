 

#StateCaptureInquiry: Treasury team and former DG Lungisa Fuzile to appear for further testimony

2019-02-18 05:32
Commission of inquiry into state capture. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images)

Commission of inquiry into state capture. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is scheduled to continue in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday.

Former director-general of National Treasury Lungisa Fuzile, as well as other officials from the Treasury team, are expected to provide testimony. 

Last week, former ANC MPs Vytjie Mentor and Dennis Bloem appeared before the commission. 

During her cross-examination on Tuesday, Mentor expressed concern about her role as a witness at the commission, saying the information presented to her by legal teams cross-examining her did not corroborate her version of events. 

READ: #StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor insists records were tampered with

"I have been made to feel like my role as a witness is to explain and deal with whatever that does not corroborate anything. Whatever that has corroborated has not been put to me," she said to commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

During her cross-examination, Zondo also asked Mentor what her response would be if parts of her evidence before the commission of inquiry were deemed to be inadmissible.

Mentor suggested that there was a possibility that records may have been tampered with.

She also called for a forensic investigation into the records. 

READ: Bloem corroborates Vytjie Mentor's version of events at state capture inquiry

Bloem told the commission that he never disclosed Vytjie Mentor's infamous "Saxonwold offer" until testifying before the inquiry.

"She said to me, 'Dennis, I am calling you because I trust you and I want to give you information regarding what happened to me'.

"She told me this information was confidential and I should not tell anyone as she would one day come out to the public and reveal it. I did exactly that," he told the commission, referring to Mentor's claims that she was offered the position of Minister of Public Enterprises in 2010 by Ajay Gupta.

Testimony from Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride was also postponed on Thursday. 

This was to allow over 30 implicated persons, who are implicated in his testimony, the opportunity to respond.


Read more on:    vytjie mentor  |  dennis bloem  |  raymond zondo  |  lungisa fuzile  |  johannesburg  |  state capture
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Body of drowned Verulam 12-year-old boy recovered

2019-02-17 21:43

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Incredibly ingenuitive or ridiculously reckless? Man uses broken wiper blades to manually wipe windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:48 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:48 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 16 February Lottery draw 2019-02-16 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 