 

#StateCaptureInquiry: Zondo calls for evidence of claims that Nombembe leaked Gordhan's statement

2018-11-16 18:54

Sesona Ngqakamba

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presiding over the commission of inquiry into state capture. (Gulshan Khan/AFP)

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presiding over the commission of inquiry into state capture. (Gulshan Khan/AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has called for evidence from those alleging that the commission's head of investigations, Terence Nombembe, was responsible for leaking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's statement to the public.

Zondo said evidence should be furnished to the secretary of the commission so that it could be considered.

The commission said this following Sunday newspaper reports that Nombembe had leaked Gordhan's statement because he is close to the minister and wanted Gordhan to support him for appointment as head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 

"This occurred some days after Minister Gordhan had contacted the commission's chairperson to register his concern or complain about the fact that his statement had been leaked," the commission said in a statement on Friday.

ALSO READ: #StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor does an about turn on Fana Hlongwane

The commission said Zondo had then informed Gordhan that an investigation was to be undertaken to establish how the leaks had occurred and who was responsible for them.

"It is recorded that in terms of the National Prosecuting Authority Act one of the requirements that a person must meet in order to be eligible for appointment as the head of the National Prosecuting Authority is that he or she must have a legal qualification that would enable him or her to practise as an attorney or advocate in all the courts in South Africa and Mr Nombembe has no legal qualification whatsoever," it said.

The commission clarified that Nombembe was an accountant and auditor and a former Auditor General of South Africa.

"Furthermore, at the time that the article was published, there was already a list of candidates to be interviewed for the position of head of the National Prosecuting Authority and Mr Nombembe was not one of them," it said.

Read more on:    terence nombembe  |  raymond zondo  |  pravin gor­dhan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

It doesn't matter where or what time, ANC can send me, says 'pensioner' Zuma

29 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: City of Cape Town pours nearly 12 000 litres of alcohol down the drain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Bellville 16:19 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 