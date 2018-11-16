StateCaptureInquiry: Zondo calls for evidence of claims that Nombembe leaked Gordhan's statement

The chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has called for evidence from those alleging that the commission's head of investigations, Terence Nombembe, was responsible for leaking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's statement to the public.

Zondo said evidence should be furnished to the secretary of the commission so that it could be considered.

The commission said this following Sunday newspaper reports that Nombembe had leaked Gordhan's statement because he is close to the minister and wanted Gordhan to support him for appointment as head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

"This occurred some days after Minister Gordhan had contacted the commission's chairperson to register his concern or complain about the fact that his statement had been leaked," the commission said in a statement on Friday.

ALSO READ: #StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor does an about turn on Fana Hlongwane

The commission said Zondo had then informed Gordhan that an investigation was to be undertaken to establish how the leaks had occurred and who was responsible for them.

"It is recorded that in terms of the National Prosecuting Authority Act one of the requirements that a person must meet in order to be eligible for appointment as the head of the National Prosecuting Authority is that he or she must have a legal qualification that would enable him or her to practise as an attorney or advocate in all the courts in South Africa and Mr Nombembe has no legal qualification whatsoever," it said.

The commission clarified that Nombembe was an accountant and auditor and a former Auditor General of South Africa.

"Furthermore, at the time that the article was published, there was already a list of candidates to be interviewed for the position of head of the National Prosecuting Authority and Mr Nombembe was not one of them," it said.