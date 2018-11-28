 

#StateCaptureInquiry: Zuma wanted to appoint me NPA boss - Ramatlhodi's ex-advisor

2018-11-28 18:40

Jeanette Chabalala

zuma at the dubn court. (Ntwaagae,Seleka, News24)

zuma at the dubn court. (Ntwaagae,Seleka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma wanted to appoint the ex-advisor to former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi as the head of the troubled National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the state capture commission of inquiry heard on Wednesday. 

The former advisor, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, is now the chief governance officer of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). He told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that he received a letter of appointment on September 30, 2014, to serve on the reference group of then police minister Nathi Nhleko. 

He added that it remained a mystery how Nhleko wanted him to be part of the group because he didn't know him.

"I am not sure what informed the decision to invite me," he said. He said the following year, Nhleko requested a meeting with him in Cape Town. 

"I flew down to Cape Town and held a meeting with former minister Nhleko in his Cape Town office," he said.  

He said Nhleko told him to "ready myself for an audience with the former state president, Mr Zuma, because he wanted to appoint me as director of the troubled NPA". 

He said he finally had a meeting with Zuma and Nhleko. 

"The former state president opened the discussion on the real reason for the meeting. He wanted me to go and direct the NPA," Muofhe testified.  

He said he was "shocked" by what Zuma had told him.

He said he asked Zuma why he wanted him to be the head of the NPA and what he would do if he were to personally charge him.  

He said Zuma explained to him that former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana decided to charge Jiba "unnecessary" and that he was unhappy about that.  

Muofhe said he told the former president that it would be better for him to appoint someone from within and that Zuma "warmed up to it greatly".

He also said he told Zuma he has never been a prosecutor and it would be best to appoint somebody with legal background in order to stabilise the NPA.

Nxasana accepted a golden handshake from Zuma worth R17.3m and left the NPA in 2015.

Before that, an inquiry into his fitness to hold office was abruptly halted without explanation. Zuma then appointed Shaun Abrahams to head the NPA.

However, on August 13, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga found that Zuma's decision to terminate Nxasana position as NDPP was an abuse of power and that Abrahams was a beneficiary of that abuse. Abrahams' appointment was declared unconstitutional.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was given 90 days from the day of the ruling to appoint a new NPA boss.

Read more on:    npa  |  jacob zuma  |  ngoako ramatlhodi  |  mahlodi muofhe  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Beyonce’s letter to Madiba; Eskom interim profit plunges 89% from year ago; and NPA provisionally withdraws charges in the Estina dairy farm case

2018-11-28 18:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Marinda Steyn takes the stand in Krugersdorp murder trial
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 19:31 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 27 2018-11-27 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 