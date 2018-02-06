 

Statement not yet taken from woman assaulted at ANC headquarters

2018-02-06 20:44

Amanda Khoza

ANC branch secretary in Inner City Zone 12 Thabiso Setona kicks a female Black Land First (BLF) member outside Luthuli House on February 05, 2018 in Johannesburg. (Gallo Images)

ANC branch secretary in Inner City Zone 12 Thabiso Setona kicks a female Black Land First (BLF) member outside Luthuli House on February 05, 2018 in Johannesburg. (Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The ANC branch secretary caught on camera kicking a woman during a pro-Zuma march on Monday did not appear in court because a statement from the complainant had not been obtained, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

Police previously said that Thabiso Setona, an ANC zone 12 branch secretary in the Johannesburg inner city, would appear in court on Tuesday.

Setona was captured on video kicking Olivia Makete at a "hands off Zuma" protest outside the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House, on Monday. The video of the incident was broadcast on national television and circulated on social media.

IOL reported on Tuesday that Makete said she had not been at Luthuli House to protest in support of Zuma.

She told the publication that her group had been there to handover a memorandum about service delivery because they lacked water, electricity and houses at Orange Farm Extension 10. 

Tuesday, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said Makete had not made a statement and the case was therefore not enrolled.

"The victim did not lay charges and, in an assault [case], the victim needs to make a statement because [it] is up to the court to prove beyond reasonable doubt. So, the evidence given to the court by the victim is very crucial," said Mjonondwana.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the police took Setona to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. However, the prosecutor did not place the matter on the roll because of the outstanding statement.

"The police are in the process of obtaining the outstanding statements and once that is done, the docket will be taken to the court for a decision to be made," Dlamini said.

'Callous behaviour' 

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Johannesburg region ANC, Setona apologised for assaulting Makete.  

"I apologise unequivocally for my heinous acts against an innocent woman. I extend my apology not only to the victim I caused grievous harm to, but to her family, the ANC and South Africa at large."

 

A scuffle outside Luthuli House on February 05, 2018 in Johannesburg. (AFP)

"My behaviour cannot and should not be justified. No amount of anger should lead one to acting in the manner that I did. I take full responsibility for my actions and as such, took the decision to hand myself over to the Johannesburg police station."

He described his behaviour as "callous".

"My actions not only went against all that I stand for, but against the ANC's attempt to curb violence against women and children in South African communities.

"I acknowledge with great shame and guilt my barbaric and dehumanising acts and hope that the woman whom I harmed finds it in her to one day forgive me."

The ANC's greater Johannesburg region said it would ensure that Setona faces a disciplinary process.


