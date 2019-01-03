Stay disciplined, but also chill: KZN matriculant with 9 distinctions gives advice to class of 2019

A
top achieving KwaZulu-Natal matriculant has advised the class of 2019 to stay
disciplined, but also to make time for relaxation.
Seventeen-year-old Crawford
College La Lucia pupil Asad Ameer said he was delighted after being selected as
"outstanding".
"It is a real privilege to
do this well. I am elated, because the matric year plays a big role in your
future career."
He managed nine distinctions,
with a 94% average, to emerge as top achiever in his school.
The teenager, who hopes to study
medicine at the University of Cape Town said his greatest asset was the support
of his parents.
"They have been so
incredible. If I ever needed anything, they would jump to my aid."
Bigger
picture
He said that "keeping an eye
on the bigger picture" helped him maintain focus.
"I was very goal orientated
and knew the importance of staying level headed during the year."
Ameer said he had maintained a
fairly relaxed schedule for his studies.
"I would get a nice early
start in the mornings. I also made time for relaxation. A relaxed mind is key.
Tried to prioritise school work always. Social gatherings were kept at the
minimum."
He advised 2019's matriculants to
prioritise.
"Everyone has their own
unique social aspect of life. I didn't socialise that much and it worked for
me. I would say studies come first."
Meditation
and prayer
Ameer said what calmed him the
most was prayer.
"I always believe in seeking
the guidance of the creator. Meditation aspect, associated with prayer, also
helped maintain calm. I also professionally go-cart. It really helped me take
out frustration and stress."
He urged future matriculants to
design a study pattern.
"It is something that will
help achieve their full potential. Everyone unique in the way they work. Don't
listen to what people say you should do. It may help them, but not you."