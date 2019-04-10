 

Stay in SA - Ramaphosa urges young white people

2019-04-10 06:03

Jan Gerber

President Cyril Ramaphosa (AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

If President Cyril Ramaphosa had his way, he would tie young white South Africans to trees.

This was his tongue-in-cheek comment as he urged young white South Africans to not leave the country. The president's campaign trail stopped in the Beyerskloof wine estate outside Stellenbosch on Tuesday afternoon. 

Several of the assembled farmers and businessmen were allowed to ask Ramaphosa questions through Beyers Truter, farm co-owner and winemaker, who acted as an MC. 

Ramaphosa, who mentioned more than once that he was a farmer himself, was well received.

Truter said he believed the lord anointed kings and presidents, and he believed God anointed Ramaphosa.

Grape farmer Chris Steenkamp said: "Everyone here likes you, everyone here trusts you."

He said they've known Ramaphosa since the days of Codesa and Ramaphosa looked at him with a serious expression and nodded.

"Without you as president, we're lost. Your success is our success." 

"We're praying for you every day," said Jan Morgan of Morgan Beef. "You've got a really tough job."

In one of the questions posed, Ramaphosa was asked whether white people had a future in the country.

"This is the South Africa that should deliver a better life for all of us," Ramaphosa said.

He said he wants the South Africans in the diaspora to come back home and contribute to growing South Africa.

"I don't want young white South Africans to leave the country. "If I could, I would tie them to a tree," he said as he smiled.

He added that the feeling that they were not wanted in the country was simply not true.

"There is room for all of us to play a role."

Ramaphosa also said the defining quality of South Africans was their ability to work together.

"Join me in making this great country of ours great again," he said, echoing Donald Trump's famous slogan emblazoned on red caps.

In a reception hall, where there were pictures of wine bottles and a vineyard turning a dark autumnal red, Ramaphosa said he believed the glass was not half empty, but half full for South Africa.

"Our task is, how do we fill that glass," Ramaphosa said.

He admitted that the ANC government of the past 25 years had made mistakes and that some of those mistakes led to corruption.

While the farmers and businessmen listened in respectful silence, they applauded when he said they were determined to rid the country of corruption.

He said those implicated in corruption should go to where they belong.

"And that is jail," he said, again to applause.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Bryanston hit captured on CCTV

2019-04-10 05:23

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two people win in tonight's draw 2019-04-09 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 