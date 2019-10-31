Steenhuisen appoints Mazzone as DA's chief whip in Parliament

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen appointed Natasha Mazzone as his chief whip at the party's caucus meeting on Thursday morning.

Jacques Julius will remain as deputy chief whip.

A week ago, the DA was without a chief whip, as Steenhuisen had to vacate this position as his term was tied to that of Mmusi Maimane, who resigned as DA and parliamentary leader.

Steenhuisen was elected unopposed as new parliamentary leader and has since indicated that he will contest for the party leadership.

Steenhuisen also appointed Solly Malatsi as his parliamentary counsellor.

