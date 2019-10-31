 

Steenhuisen appoints Mazzone as DA's chief whip in Parliament

2019-10-31 12:11

Jan Gerber

Natasha Mazzone (Jan Gerber/News24)

Natasha Mazzone (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen appointed Natasha Mazzone as his chief whip at the party's caucus meeting on Thursday morning.

Jacques Julius will remain as deputy chief whip.

A week ago, the DA was without a chief whip, as Steenhuisen had to vacate this position as his term was tied to that of Mmusi Maimane, who resigned as DA and parliamentary leader.

Steenhuisen was elected unopposed as new parliamentary leader and has since indicated that he will contest for the party leadership.

Steenhuisen also appointed Solly Malatsi as his parliamentary counsellor.

More to follow.

Read more on:    da  |  natasha mazzone  |  john steenhuisen  |  cape town  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Seven children, 5 adults still unaccounted after foreign nationals removed from Cape Town refugee sit-in protest

2019-10-31 12:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | The New Age's breakfast briefings back in the spotlight at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 12:52 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Newlands (Cape Town) 12:02 PM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Wednesday 2019-10-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 