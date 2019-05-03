 

Steenhuisen to be subpoenaed in Kohler Barnard Equality Court case

2019-05-03 18:07

Jenni Evans

Louw Nel (Jenni Evans, News24)

Louw Nel (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen will be subpoenaed to make a statement for an Equality Court inquiry regarding a complaint by a former party staffer alleging racism, xenophobia and sexism against fellow MP Dianne Kohler Barnard. 

Magistrate Daniel Thulare, sitting in Cape Town, also set aside a week in June for an inquiry to establish what Kohler Barnard meant in utterances the staffer complained about.

The case relates to comments she allegedly made during a crime workshop in February 2018, which riled now-former parliamentary operations director for the DA Louw Nel so much that his complaint was escalated to Steenhuisen.

After that he took the matter to the Equality Court in his personal capacity. Kohler Barnard is paying for her defence out of her own money.

Nel told Thulare on Friday that he had two witnesses willing to give evidence - Grant Caswell and Kabelo Mohlohlo - who were among those at the workshop.

He felt that others might be too afraid to give evidence, fearing repercussions.

Thulare ordered that beside Steenhuisen, Caswell, Mohlohlo and fellow MP Zakhele Mbhele, who also attended the workshop, would also be subpoenaed so that he can get to the bottom of the matter.

READ: 'Xenophobic, racist and sexist': Case against DA MP Kohler Barnard goes to Equality Court

Mbhele has already submitted an affidavit on the matter, the court heard.

Nel's founding affidavit alleges that Kohler Barnard's comments are discriminatory and bigoted.

He paraphrased her as saying:-

"Farm murders have decreased since the removal of then president Robert Mugabe, as Zimbabweans have returned home";

- "Women have themselves to blame and are 'stupid for being scammed as they enter into relationships with Nigerian men who sleep with them and solicit money under false pretences; and";

- "Black children are killing 'whiteys' with stones thrown at vehicles from bridges, 'never mind the fact that coloured or Indian people are also being killed'; also, the respondent (Kohler Barnard) questioned why these 'kids' were not in school."

In his affidavit he submitted: "It is my contention that the utterances listed above amount to unfair discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity, gender and race, and betrayed a bigoted attitude towards Zimbabweans, women and people of colour."

He also felt that her statements were not based on fact.

Kohler Barnard's advocate Michael Tsele told the court that: "On any conceivable interpretation of those words, they do not amount to an offence." 

No evidence was led on Friday, but instead, Thulare will examine the context to the words at an inquiry between June 10 and 14, and decide if they were discriminatory.

In papers filed at the court, Kohler Barnard went through each accusation point by point to provide context.

She submitted that her utterances did not make her guilty of discrimination in terms of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda) and the Constitution.

She said that comments she made at the workshop were based on her doing her job and keeping abreast with crime trends through constant interaction with residents from different suburbs, crime statistics and reading widely. They were not her personal opinion.

Nel had failed to show that people were discriminated against, or that she had incited hatred or advocated war, she submitted in the papers.

She added that it was not against the law to call somebody "stupid" or "naive".


Read more on:    da  |  john steenhui­sen  |  diane kohler barnard
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema bites back after PowerFM caller says he deserved to be 'necklaced'

2019-05-03 18:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three more jackpot winners in Thursday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 