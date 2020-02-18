Stella murderer Xander Bylsma's dad 'slaps' investigating officer in the face after judgment - report

Xander Bylsma and his father, Monté, in court on Monday. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

The father of Xander Bylsma, who was found guilty on Monday of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her friend in May 2018, allegedly assaulted investigating officer Captain Marcus Ferreira shortly after Judge Ronald Hendricks delivered judgment in the North West High Court.

According to Netwerk24, Monté Bylsma hit Ferreira in the face and threatened private investigator Chris Saunders by saying he was "coming for him".

Ferreira told Netwerk24 he was standing outside the courtroom when Bylsma approached him.

"He walked up to me and I thought he merely wanted to chat. He then hit me in the face [with a flat hand]. I was flabbergasted," Ferreira reportedly said.

According to Ferreira, he fell into a chair from the force of the blow.

Bylsma then reportedly threatened Saunders as well as Colonel Corrie Coghlan, whom Xander confessed to a few hours after committing the murders.

Hendricks was informed of the incident and reportedly said the parties involved should take the matter further themselves.

Guilty of strangling two teens

Twenty-year-old Bylsma's court appearance follows an incident on Saturday, May 26, 2018 in which two girls - Marna Engelbrecht, 17, and Sharnelle Hough, 16 - were killed.

Engelbrecht's and Hough's lifeless bodies were found at the hostel at Hoërskool Stella in the North West.

Hough's body was found hanging from a banister and Engelbrecht's body was found in a bathroom. He strangled the girls and tried to make their deaths look like suicide.

Shortly after the girls' bodies were found, Bylsma confessed to Saunders and handed himself in at the Vryburg police station. He'd been in custody since.

News24 earlier reported that Bylsma "cracked from frustration" when he confessed to murdering Hough, who was his ex-girlfriend, and Engelbrecht.

Bylsma testified that he was getting tired, owing to drunkenness, nausea and stress, and gave Saunders "the answers he was looking for".

The court rejected his version of events in totality.

Sentencing proceedings will take place on May 18.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler