A sound recording has been entered as new evidence in Xander Bylsma’s murder trial.

Xander (19) – who stands accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Sharnelle Hough (17) and her best friend, Marna Engelbrecht (16) – was meant to go on trial on Monday in the high court in Mmabatho, North West, but the defence has applied for a postponement.

The course of the trial will be determined on Thursday. A reliable source told YOU the content of the sound recording doesn’t bode well for Xander's trial.

"It's the end of smooth sailing for me," his mother, Mercia, told us. "From here on it's going to be a rough ride. But my boy is positive."

Xander stands accused of the premeditated murder of Sharnelle and Marna, his second cousin, in the early hours of Saturday, May 26, 2018 in the school hostel of Hoërskool Stella.

Xander's father, Monte, was in court on Monday to support his son.

"We have no choice but to be okay," is all he'd say about his son's trial.

Ronnie Hough, Sharnelle's father, and several other members of the victims' families were also in court. Some were wearing T-shirts with the girls' faces printed on them and the slogan: "Justice for Sharnelle and Marna."

Ronnie wasn't happy about the postponement.