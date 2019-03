Double murder accused Xander Bylsma's defence lawyer will on Monday attempt to contest the validity of an earlier confession by his client, arguing that it was made under duress, Beeld reported.

Bylsma is charged with killing Sharnelle Hough, 17, and her best friend, Marna Engelbrecht, 16. The girls' bodies were found on May 26 last year in the hostel of Stella's high school.

Sharnelle's body was hanging from a banister while Marna's body was found in a bathroom. He allegedly strangled the girls and tried to make their deaths look like suicide.

Bylsma, 19, pleaded not guilty in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court in November last year. The case has since been transferred to the North West High Court in Mmabatho.

It is reportedly expected that Bylsma's lawyer, advocate Navis Rai, will be contesting whether Bylsma's confession should be admissible.

According to Beeld, the State will in turn call six witnesses, in a trial within a trial, who will reportedly corroborate Bylsma's confession that he murdered the girls.

Shortly after the girls' bodies were found, Bylsma confessed to a private detective, Chris Saunders, after which he handed himself in at the Vryburg police station and was arrested. He's been in custody since, News24 reported.

The trial is expected to resume on Monday.