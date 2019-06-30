Stellenbosch security guard posted back to where vehicle ran over him

A security guard has been posted back to the Stellenbosch shopping complex, where a man drove over him in a parking area it emerged this week.

Mzwanele Wellem, 39, made national headlines when CCTV footage of the incident at Die Boord shopping centre on April 30 went viral.

Wellem is seen gesturing to the driver to not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way road.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds, before the driver runs over him in full view of the people in the parking lot.

Johan Steyn, 39, handed himself over to police and appeared again in Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court this week on an attempted murder charge (with an alternative charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm).

News24 previously reported that Wellem, who works for the Phangela Group, was back at work at the start of June.

Wellem confirmed on Friday that he was back at Die Boord.

"I am OK but not feeling well," he said.

This week, Zane Ntoyakhe, the company's human resources director, said Wellem was on "light duties", which meant that he could sit on a chair but walk around when he wanted to.

Steyn, who is out on R2 000 bail, indicated in an affidavit that he intended pleading not guilty.

Magistrate Alaric Amos postponed the case to July 12 for a regional court decision.

The State has not yet indicated how it intends to proceed with the case.

Steyn's lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, said outside court that they were in the process of drafting representations and hoped they could take the mediation route.

Wellem said he needed to get advice from his pro bono lawyers and also speak with his family.

"I am from the Eastern Cape. I have a family. My brothers must come up with a solution."

Twitter users were outraged by the suggestion of mediation.

@garthserg said: "Don't see how this can be settled outside the court. Insult to victim." Another user, @craigtheuniss, shared: "Maintains he committed no offense despite the video evidence. No mediation must be allowed for people like this."



@VijayShadean said: "Mediation? Attempted murderer #JohanSteyn repeatedly says he has done nothing wrong. Intentionally driving over a person is not wrong? Johan must stop with his ignorance, and face the consequences of his callous actions. @DOJCD_ZA #NPA must not entertain his stories."

EFF Stellenbosch PR councillor Derrick Hendrickse, who attended the case, said the accused should be held accountable for his actions.

"We understand it is a process of the court but here was a man whose life was threatened, and everybody could see in the video exactly what was going on," he added.

Wellem could have been killed or seriously injured, he added.

"To mediate is not acceptable. I think the State must send out a clear message to prevent these things from happening again. The reality is, so often we see people not having respect for one another's lives, especially in the racial environment that we live."