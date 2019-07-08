Stellenbosch student who fell from varsity residence window claims she was pushed

The window where Taylië Jaap fell out of. (Edrea du Toit, Netwerk24)

A Stellenbosch student who fell from the second floor of a campus residence in May claims she was pushed, according to a report.



Taylië Jaap, a 19-year-old first-year BSc student, told Netwerk24 that a fellow student had deliberately knocked her out of a window at the Serruria Ladies Residence because she was jealous.

Jaap, who is in the Karl Bremer Hospital after being transferred from Tygerberg Hospital's intensive care unit, said she had returned to the residence around midnight on May 26 after studying with a friend at the Neelsie student centre.

She had gone to one of the rooms, where she and a fellow student got into an argument in the early hours of the morning.

The two had started pulling each other’s hair, before she was forced through the window, Jaap claimed.

The other student had allegedly said that Jaap was prettier and had better marks than her.

The day after the incident, News24 reported that Jaap was in a critical condition after her two-storey fall.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen on Monday confirmed to News24 that it had provisionally investigated the circumstances surrounding the fall.

"However, it was clear that Ms Jaap's injuries could possibly lead to a judicial inquiry and therefore the incident was registered as an inquiry with the SAPS and all information was passed on to [them]," he said.

The university would not provide further information on the incident, referring enquiries to the police, "to whom the university still provides its full co-operation".

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut would only confirm that the "circumstances surrounding this matter are still under police investigation".

Last month, Jaap's uncle Hein Leonard told Eikestadnuus that the teenager had sustained a head injury and broken one of her arms.

Leonard and his wife have been Jaap's guardians since her mother died three years ago.