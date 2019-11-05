 

Stellenbosch University probes claims that VC attempted to influence language policy case

2019-11-05 14:21
A Stellenbosch University banner. (Kamva Somdyala, News24).

A Stellenbosch University banner. (Kamva Somdyala, News24).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Stellenbosch University has launched an independent investigation into allegations that Vice Chancellor Wim de Villiers tried to influence the Constitutional Court case on the university's language policy.

Chairperson of the university's council, George Steyn, said retired Judge Burton Fourie would lead the independent investigation, which would be conducted in the interests of "good governance" and "transparency".

"It is envisaged that a written report with the findings of the investigation will be tabled and considered at the next scheduled Council meeting on December 2, 2019," said Steyn in a statement this past week.

READ | Court dismisses application to overturn Stellenbosch University’s new language policy

In a statement last Sunday, DA Stellenbosch constituency leader Leon Schreiber said the party was shocked to learn in media reports that De Villiers had "allegedly attempted to improperly influence former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron by offering him the position of Chancellor at SU while the university was a respondent in front of the court in the case about its language policy to practically eliminate Afrikaans from the university".

Schreiber continued: "According to media reports, De Villiers persisted in his attempts to tempt Cameron with the position of Chancellor, even after Cameron initially declined the inappropriate offer."

'Acted in good faith'

De Villiers has strongly denied the accusations.

"I did not interfere with the legal process. I am satisfied that I acted in good faith, and that the nomination and election followed due process," SU's statement read, quoting De Villiers.

The Constitutional Court ruled last month that the language policy is constitutionally justified.

Organisation Gelyke Kanse (Equal Opportunities), along with the president of the convocation of the university and others, initially took the case to the Western Cape High Court to have the policy reviewed and set aside.

It was the applicants' belief that the policy infringed on the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students.

Cameron meanwhile was announced in September as the university's new chancellor with effect from January 2020 - after a vote by the university's electoral college - taking over from Johann Rupert whose term ends on December 31.

He was also appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as Inspecting Judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) - an independent prison watchdog.

Cameron retired from the Constitutional Court bench in August after 11 years. 

Read more on:    stellenbosch  |  language  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Extinction Rebellion in 'bloody' protest ahead of Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | From Zwide to World Cup champion: The Siya Kolisi story
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Observatory (Cape Town) 14:45 PM
Road name: Main Road

Joostenberg Vlakte 14:41 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Monday 2019-11-04 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 