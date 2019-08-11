Stellenbosch University searches for new chancellor as Johann Rupert set to bow out

Nominations for a new Stellenbosch University (SU) chancellor will open next week.

On Sunday, the university said written nominations would be accepted from Wednesday until September 4.

All SU graduates, recipients of diplomas after 2010 as well as full-time and retired academic staff can access a form on its website and submit a nomination.

An electoral college - made up of members of the council, executive committee of the senate as well as the president and vice-president of the SU convocation - will meet on September 25 to vote for a new incumbent.

The university's 14th chancellor, Dr Johann Rupert, will finish his second and last term at the end of the year.

The new chancellor is expected to take office on January 1, 2020.

The chancellor is the titular head of the university, presides at graduation ceremonies and confers all degrees, diplomas and certificates in the name of the university. The chancellor holds office for a term of five years, but may be re-elected for one further term of five years.

"Although a ceremonial role, the position of chancellor is of crucial importance to our institution. He or she should be able to identify with and promote the university's Vision 2040, its mission and its values, and take a keen interest in Stellenbosch University as an academic institution," said SU registrar Dr Ronel Retief.

"The individual should be a thought leader in his or her own right and be a role model for the university community."

Chancellor candidates do not have to be members of the SU convocation.

Each nomination must be signed by at least 20 members of the convocation, and accompanied by a signed declaration that the nominee accepts the nomination.

The university said even if only one nomination was received, the candidate would only be elected chancellor if a majority of the members of the electoral college voted in his or her favour.

