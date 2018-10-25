 

Stellenbosch wine farm owners' 'land invasion' eviction case postponed

2018-10-25 19:11

Jenni Evans

Supporters at the Stellenbosch "land invasion" case, at the Western Cape High Court. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Supporters at the Stellenbosch "land invasion" case, at the Western Cape High Court. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The long-awaited application to evict hundreds of people living on a vacant plot owned by a Stellenbosch wine farming family trust was postponed on Thursday with the expectation by the court that the municipality will use the time to mediate the impasse.

"It is regretful that this matter has to be postponed again," said Acting Deputy Judge President Siraj Desai. 

"It creates uncertainty regarding the housing of many people."

Desai wanted to know why the issue of the alleged illegal occupation had not been resolved by the Stellenbosch municipality yet. 

Counsel for the municipality, advocate Deneys van Reenen, said the municipality had "budgetary difficulties", which made Desai snort. 

"Budgetary difficulties? It's the wealthiest part of the country," he commented. 

Deadlock over relocation

Van Reenen conceded this but repeated that the municipality does have this problem. 

Desai heard from the occupants' lawyer, Ayanda Gladile, that he is from a small law firm, so it had taken long for the complex work of ascertaining the individual circumstances of the people living there now. 

The land that people moved onto from May is owned by the four applicants – Wynand Smith, Pieter Steenkamp, Manie Malan and Esme Smit – who are trustees of the WS Smit Watergang Trust.

Watergang is next to the Louiesenhof wine estate, which is associated with the family. The winery's website says it was founded in 1701.

The alleged illegal occupations gained attention during an impasse over a temporary relocation camp planned by the Stellenbosch municipality.

It wanted to move residents of Kayamandi block-by-block to allow upgrades in the area and then return them to their original homes. The residents felt the council could spend its money better by simply buying them vacant land to settle on so that they don't have to rent in backyards. They were also afraid that they would lose their original homes. 

Support outside court

The occupations gained traction in August and the plot was quickly renamed "Azania" by the people who had erected hundreds of shacks by then and refused to move. They cited severe affordable housing shortages in the area. 

The voices of around 100 people singing outside the court in support of Gladile, who they hired through community contributions, carried into the courtroom during the brief hearing on Thursday. 

Supporters outside also held up banners that read: "We not grabbing the land we took the land was grabbed by the white (sic). 

Another banner called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

The lawyer for the landowners' trust, advocate Lawrie Wilken, said he had received Gladile's replying affidavits too late to prepare and needed time to study them.

Van Reenen indicated that the municipality was in a similar position. 

Gladile explained: "It has been a very difficult process to consult with such a large scale of people." 

The case was postponed to December 6, but not without Desai adding that the court also expected the municipality to try and mediate. 

In the meantime, Parliament is expected to debate whether the Constitution should be amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation between November 26 and 28.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  land invasion

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Matlosana Municipality mayor voted out through EFF motion of no confidence

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma due back in court for culpable homicide case
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 24 October 2018-10-24 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Contracts Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R750 000.00 - R950 000.00 Per Year

Senior Android Developer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R900 000.00 - R960 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 