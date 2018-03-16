 

Stephen Grootes to join SAfm - sources

2018-03-16 14:44

Iavan Pijoos

Stephen Grootes (Twitter)

Stephen Grootes (Twitter)

Johannesburg – Journalist Stephen Grootes is expected to join SAfm, after he announced his resignation from Radio 702 and Eyewitness News, News24 understands. 

Well placed sources told News24 that he would be joining the AM Live show. 

Former 702 host Jenny Crwys-Williams also tweeted that Grootes would be joining the SABC.

His appointment is part of major line-up changes at key SABC stations to be announced next week.

READ: SABC hires new head of news

On Thursday evening, Grootes announced his resignation as 702's afternoon drive host, saying the station had been his home.

"It's an incredibly sad day for me to leave Radio 702. I've been with the station and... [EWN] for so long, it's been my home, my family, for so much of my life. And I've learnt so much, and watched so much history happen. But I'm excited about the future, and my place in it."

Grootes could not be reached by News24 to confirm the news. 


When asked about Grootes, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago responded that all radio stations were going through changes, and that he would not deal with any individual changes just yet. 

"Once they have finalised their line-ups and signed all their deals with whoever, we will then announce. At this moment, until that is done, I have indicated to them that I don't even want to know who they are talking to or who they are not talking to," Kganyago said. 

He said the new line-ups would be announced next week. 

