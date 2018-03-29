Stepmom speaks out: 'I loved Mundolene like my own daughter'

An emotional Marietjie Vosloo spoke to media outside the court house in Port Louis, Mauritius on Wednesday. She’d just been found guilty of a lesser assault charge.

Marietjie (34) was originally charged with assault without intent to cause bodily harm after her 17-year-old stepdaughter, Mundolene, died in October 2016 following an argument. The incident happened on the first day of what was supposed to be an idyllic family holiday in Mauritius.

The charge against her was later changed to a lesser charge of assault.

Defimedia in Mauritius recorded the interview with Marietjie. In the video an emotional Marietjie says in English she never meant for this to happen.

Marietjie reportedly sighed with relief when she heard in court the charge against her was being reduced.

“What happened was a mistake,” Marietjie says in the video. “In a moment that you’re hurt and angry, you do stuff that you don’t mean to do. It was never my intention to hit her [Mundolene], but in a moment of anger it just happened, without thinking. I’ve asked them [the family] for forgiveness for what I did.

“I also have an 11-year-old son at home,” she continues. “His dad isn’t working in South Africa. We’re paying an au pair to look after him. There’s no family to look after him.

“I really want to go home to be with my son. I love my family a lot and I keep [in contact] with them a lot. As soon as I go back to prison I’ll phone them and I’ll talk to them.”

Guilt

In the video interview a journalist asks Marietjie, “But did you live with some guilt these past years since you lost your daughter?”

Marietjie answers emotionally, “Every day is guilt. I love her like my own daughter, whether or not she was my own daughter, she was like my own daughter.”

Then she starts crying. “So for me, I also lost a child. So it’s hard for me as well.”

Of Mundolene’s dad, Mike, to whom she’s still legally married, she says, “He’s there for me every day. He supports me and told me he knows I’m not guilty. I didn’t kill her. So for me he’s there . . . He never turned his back on me.”

The incident

Marietjie and Mundolene, who apparently never got along well, had been arguing next to the pool at Hotel Riu on that fateful day.

Mundolene had gotten up to go to her hotel room when Marietjie allegedly punched her in the face.

Mundolene collapsed a short while after. The head trauma had apparently caused a light stroke and a brain bleed.

Zaredhin Jaunbacchus, Marietjie’s legal counsel, confirmed to YOU that Marietjie had been found guilty on a lesser charge of assault (“wounds and blows”) and will be sentenced on Monday.

“Marietjie has already spent 17 months in jail. I believe this will be taken into account on Monday,” Jaunbacchus said. He also said he believes she’ll be coming home soon.