'Steroid King' murder: Two accused brothers were the deceased's bodyguards

Two of the men accused of the murder of "Steroid King" Brian Wainstein were his bodyguards, who knew his movements, the layout of his property and his routine.

This is according to the State's summary of facts in the case of brothers Matthew and Sheldon Breet, and their co-accused Cheslin Adams and Fabian Cupido.

The four appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday for the international steroid smuggler's murder in Constantia in 2017.

According to the State, the Breet brothers were Wainstein's bodyguards, while Sheldon Breet was also involved in Wainstein's "business dealings".

Cupido, the prosecution alleges, worked for Sheldon and was a 27s gang member, along with Adams who was also allegedly affiliated to the Spoilt Bratz street gang.

Cupido and Adams are ostensible "associates" of the owner of a Cape Town tyre business.

According to the State, Matthew and the businessman "discussed the possible assassination of the deceased" about a week before the murder.

Cupido was also allegedly approached that week and the assassination was discussed in the presence of Sheldon and the businessman.

The day of the murder, a meeting took place at the businessman's premises and he, along with Cupido, Sheldon and Adams, was present, it is alleged.

They allegedly conspired to murder Wainstein; it was decided that Adams would enter the house and shoot him, while Cupido would "serve as the driver of the vehicle transporting the hitmen".

Cellphones, money taken

A Bantam bakkie was originally planned to be used but was swapped on the instruction of the businessman for a VW Golf GTI, the State asserts.

The State also claims that Cupido, Adams and a State witness went to Wainstein's home to scout it that evening, and later Cupido and Matthew arranged for the vehicles to be swapped at the service road to the Century City train station.

There, it is alleged that Matthew told Cupido, Adams and the State witness that Wainstein was to be killed, and he gave them a "detailed layout of the place with the assistance of Google".

He ostensibly told them the back door of the house would be unlocked and that the alarm and electric fence would not be activated.

They were also allegedly instructed not to harm Wainstein's partner or his child, who were both home.

Cupido, Adams and the State witness then returned to the Constantia house and Adams entered through the back door while Cupido waited at the car, the court papers read.

Adams and the State witness are alleged to have entered the main bedroom where Wainstein was sleeping and shot him five times.

Wainstein's girlfriend and child, who were in the bed at the time, were not injured.

Adams and the State witness left, allegedly taking seven cellphones from the house as well as R100 in cash.

Additional charges

A friend of Matthew later called him and "advised" of the murder, and he and his brother went to the scene, the State says.

"While at the scene, [Matthew] was called by [Cupido] who asked him in slang whether the mission was accomplished and [Matthew] answered him in the affirmative."

Wainstein had been shot in the neck multiple times.

The State alleges that, days after the murder, Cupido and Matthew swapped the vehicles.

All four face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with the intent to murder.

Adams faces an additional charge of housebreaking with intent to murder, theft, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition, while Cupido was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The matter has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court, where the first pre-trial conference is expected to take place on October 12.

The brothers were denied bail last week, while their two co-accused did not apply for bail.

On Monday, prosecutor Mervyn Menigo told Magistrate Goolam Bawa that all parties had received a copy of the indictment.

Their trial is expected to begin on November 19 and is expected to run for three weeks.

At the time of his murder, Wainstein was wanted in the United States for illegally importing anabolic steroids.

In a separate case, Matthew faces charges of alleged possession of illegal weaponry and ammunition, related to the alleged discovery of the firepower in his Jeep in Sea Point in August 2017.

The matter was referred to the Cape Town Regional Court and is expected to be heard on July 23

