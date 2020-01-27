Stevens Mokgalapa disciplinary decision had nothing to do with sex in the office - DA

Although the DA has found that there was no proof that embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and former transport and roads MMC Sheila Senkubuge had sex in the office, he will still face a disciplinary hearing.

However, interim DA leader John Steenhuisen told journalists that the action against Mokgalapa had nothing to do with the actions of two consenting adults. Rather, it related to remarks which the mayor made.

"Who people choose to love and how they do so, is their business but when we have matters that impact on governance, particularly transparency and accountability, we will always step in to ensure the values and principles of the party are being upheld," Steenhuisen said.

He was speaking at the launch of his "real state of the nation tour" in Gauteng on Monday.

The DA's federal executive met over the weekend to consider a report its federal local commission (FLC) had put together, saying the mayor had a case to answer to.

Federal council chairperson Helen Zille told Radio 702's Clement Manyathela that the party would follow due processes and if Mokgalapa was found guilty, the FLC members would propose a suitable sentence.

'Thorough process'

"The DA has a very thorough process. What we've gone through at the moment with Stevens Mokgalapa is an investigation into whether he has a case to answer. The federal legal commission has found that he does have a case to answer but doesn't make any findings on the issue that you raised," Zille responded to the host's question about claims that the mayor engaged in a sexual act at municipal offices.

"What we were concerned about were some of the comments made about the other colleagues which we believe is uncollegial and unprofessional as well as some of the comments made around governance issues and what would appear to be overweening influence in affairs of the actual council itself," said Steenhuisen.

It was previously reported that in a 30-minute audio clip, the two officials could be heard discussing their colleagues in the council and government business before they became intimate.

The City's former mayor, Solly Msimanga, the speaker Katlego Mathebe and government officials Mokgalapa wanted to fire featured in their discussion.

The clip was leaked and circulated on social media last year.