 

Still no bail for Sinethemba Ndlovu suspect

2019-10-02 17:00

Kaveel Singh

Sinethemba Ndlovu (Twitter: @lekeesha_)

Sinethemba Ndlovu (Twitter: @lekeesha_)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The sole suspect in the murder of University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student Sinethemba Ndlovu is yet to apply for bail after an appearance in the Msinga Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Buhlebodwa Zakahle Mntungwa, 20, made a brief appearance, but the matter was postponed until October 9.

"This will be for a formal bail application," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

News24 previously reported that Ndlovu was stabbed below her left armpit and stomach.

READ | UPDATE: UKZN student, 22, dies in hospital after being stabbed

It's believed that she worked as a hostess at the Msinga Driftkhana motorsport event shortly before her death.

In a statement issued that day, organisers of the motorsport event said preliminary reports suggested that a few hostesses remained behind after the event to watch some of the musical performances after their shift ended.

"The group of ladies who had remained behind later left the project venue, walking to their accommodation. On their way, sadly, one of them was attacked by unknown men and later passed [a]way in hospital," their statement read.

UKZN academic activities had been suspended following the incident with the university saying "the circumstances of Ndlovu's death requires us as a community to pause and reflect on the fragility of life, and the brutality that often exists in our society".

Read more on:    durban ­  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Magashule says there are no fundamental challenges to Mboweni's economic plan

2019-10-02 16:24

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players become R165k richer 2019-10-01 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 