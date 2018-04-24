Still no buses as Saftu gears up for general strike

The nationwide bus strike is expected to continue on
Tuesday, with Western Cape commuters facing additional travel delays due to
long-awaited rain and possible localised flooding.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) sent a
message of solidarity to bus drivers, amid hopes that intervention by the Department
of Labour might finally tip the scales for a settlement.
"We call on all of you to intensify the strike,"
said Numsa, which will also participate in a national strike over minimum pay
and possible changes to labour law, arranged by its mother body the SA
Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) for Wednesday.
"We wish to once again express our apologies to the
commuters for the inconvenience caused by the [bus] strike," stated Numsa.
"We were forced into striking because it is the best
weapon we have to force these cold-blooded bosses to treat workers like human
beings. We hope the sacrifices we are all making will not be in vain."
The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration
started facilitating talks last Thursday as minibus taxis and the country's
struggling commuter rail system ferried commuters.
Deadlock
The parties deadlocked, and the Department of Labour is
expected to weigh in on Tuesday in an attempt at bringing the parties closer to
a settlement.
Bus drivers are demanding a 9.5% salary increase in the
first year and 9% in the second year. They initially demanded 12%, with their
employers offering 7%.
Other issues include back-up drivers being unhappy over
their pay, and a push to redefine night shift hours.
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), Numsa,
Tirisano and the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu) said that the
intensified strike action was in response to the employers' "provocative
attitudes" during negotiations.
In the meantime, a media briefing by Saftu is expected on
Tuesday, for further details on the fledgling federation's call for a one-day
general strike on Wednesday as Saftu rejects the proposed minimum wage of R20
an hour and possible changes to labour laws.
The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), which many Saftu
members originally belonged to, said it will not participate in Wednesday's
strike.