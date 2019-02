This is still no sign of Jeneva Diergal, a partially paralysed and mentally challenged 8-year-old girl who disappeared from her aunt's house in Klawer in Western Cape.

"Kindly be advised that Jeneva is still being sought by police," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

Concern is mounting over the little girl who was last seen in her hometown of Klawer last Friday.

He worried aunt told News24 that she just needs a sign.

"That's all. I am very worried about my little child," her mother Gertruida told News24.

She last saw her daughter when she left for town last Friday.

Volunteers and the police have been searching for her, but to no avail yet.

Contact Captain Leon Matthys of Vredendal FCS on 082 334 8862 if you have seen her.