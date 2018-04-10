 

Stompie Seipei's mother visits house of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

2018-04-10 22:10

Iavan Pijoos

Joyce Seipei (R) visits Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home. (Chris Moagi, Daily Sun)

The mother of Stompie Seipei has visited the house of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to pay her respects to the Mother of the Nation.

Stompie was found dead near Madikizela-Mandela's house in 1989. Many blamed her for the 14-year-old's death.

Speaking to members of the media outside Madikizela-Mandela's house in Soweto on Tuesday, Joyce Seipei said she was happy to meet the struggle icon's family, especially her children Zindzi and Zenani.

She also went to the house to sign a condolence book for Madikizela-Mandela.

When asked about the death of her son, Seipei said South Africans should not spread rumours about events that did not take place.

"To the South African nation, I want to say they must stop listening to rumours and turn them into news over something that didn't happen."

According to recent claims, Jerry Richardson, who was convicted of Stompie's murder and who later died in prison, said he had not killed the teenager on Madikizela-Mandela's orders, but had done so to cover his own tracks instead, as he was a spy.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said Seipei received a warm welcome and that the family was "very happy" to see her.

"We said: 'Talk to the media and say whatever you want to say'. No censorship, nothing," Magashule said.

He said she would also attend the funeral on Saturday.

