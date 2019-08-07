Stompiesfontein farm murder accused's bail application continues

Garry Wiblin and his co-accused Dennis Grose who is also his fiancé’s father stand in the Delmas Regional Court dock. They are accused of killing a man on a farm before throwing his body over a bridge. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

The two men accused of murdering Doctor Masilela on Stompiesfontein farm in Mpumalanga are expected to continue their bail application at the Delmas Regional Court on Wednesday.

Garry Wiblin, 36, and his fiancé's father, Dennis Grose, 67, are accused of shooting Masilela between the eyes before moving his body from the crime scene and dumping it under a bridge on June 17.

Masilela and another man were allegedly caught stealing beans on the farm.

During the start of their bail application on Monday, both Wiblin and Grose told the court they intended to plead not guilty.

The two, who are part of the Rural Safety Corps that works with the local community policing forum, were called out to the farm, where people were allegedly stealing beans and mielies.

Wiblin testified a man named Andre Strauss had called him and told him to bring his thermal imaging camera, which can detect heat signals at night.

When he arrived, he found Masilela on the back of a bakkie. He claimed Masilela was later beaten by Dawie Lecordeur who manages the farm.

Wiblin alleged Lecordeur, Strauss and another farmer had entered the field and found another man.

During this time, Wiblin claimed, Masilela had run away. However, the State contended Wiblin had shot Masilela and his body was dumped under a bridge. A car later drove over Masilela's body and overturned.

News24 previously reported Lecordeur had turned State witness and the charges against him had been dropped. It was reported that Lecordeur had admitted knocking down Masilela with a bakkie while driving around on the farm.

Wiblin and Grose are facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, murder, violation of a corpse, and defeating the ends of justice.

