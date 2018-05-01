 

Stone-throwing protesters block N2 in Cape Town

2018-05-01 09:07

Duncan Alfreds

Protesters have caused the closure of the N2 in Cape Town. (Kenny Africa)

Stone-throwing protesters have briefly caused the closure of the N2 in Cape Town on Tuesday morning. 

"The road near the Shell Ultra City on the N2 toward Cape Town has been closed due to protest action," Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24.

The protests are focused on the area between Macassar and Khayelitsha about 50km south east of the Cape Town CBD, though Africa could not determine the cause of the protest action.

The protests may have an impact on people returning home following the long weekend and Africa advised that motorists exercise caution.

" [The] N2 inbound is closed at Macassar exit as well as outbound at Baden Powell due to protest action taking place at the Shell Ultra. Motorists must please make use of alternate routes."

There are no reports on cars being damaged or injuries as a result of the protests.

"SAPS, metro police, provincial traffic, [and] all role-players are on the scene safeguarding the area," said Africa.

The N2 has been re-opened with a heavy presence of law-enforcement officials.

Google Maps data showed heavy traffic volumes on the N2 at the Baden Powell intersection as well as the M9 (Macassar) intersection.

Traffic was also backed up on Baden Powell and the R102.

