 

'Stop talking', gunmen to Angelo Agrizzi during robbery - report

2019-05-30 22:41

Correspondent

Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the state capture inquiry. (Gallo Images, file)

Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the state capture inquiry. (Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi was robbed at gunpoint at a petrol station in Johannesburg, according to reports on Thursday night. 

The Citizen and SowetanLIVE showed a video of a man who looks like Agrizzi pulling up in a silver vehicle and being pounced upon by two armed men. 

After a tussle that takes seconds, the men run off with a bag which SowetanLIVE reported contained notes and personal items.

The Citizen quoted Agrizzi as saying: "The words uttered were 'stop talking'."

He told the publication that he thought he had been targeted to stop him from further testifying about state and corporate corruption at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The video is date stamped for Thursday, May 30, a day after his appearance in the Equality Court in Randburg over a racial slur he admitted making while giving evidence at the inquiry.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said he was not aware of the incident at the time News24 called and other police spokespeople were not immediately available.

The number available for Agrizzi was also not available.

Agrizzi, Bosasa’s COO from 1999 to 2016, has given evidence at length regarding claims that the controversial company gave vast amounts of cash to secure and keep government contracts.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thoko Didiza looks to break new ground on all things land, agriculture and rural development

38 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Whopping jackpot of over R500k goes to one Daily Lotto player 2019-05-30 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 