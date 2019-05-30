'Stop talking', gunmen to Angelo Agrizzi during robbery - report

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi was robbed at gunpoint at a petrol station in Johannesburg, according to reports on Thursday night.

The Citizen and SowetanLIVE showed a video of a man who looks like Agrizzi pulling up in a silver vehicle and being pounced upon by two armed men.

After a tussle that takes seconds, the men run off with a bag which SowetanLIVE reported contained notes and personal items.

The Citizen quoted Agrizzi as saying: "The words uttered were 'stop talking'."

He told the publication that he thought he had been targeted to stop him from further testifying about state and corporate corruption at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The video is date stamped for Thursday, May 30, a day after his appearance in the Equality Court in Randburg over a racial slur he admitted making while giving evidence at the inquiry.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said he was not aware of the incident at the time News24 called and other police spokespeople were not immediately available.

The number available for Agrizzi was also not available.

Agrizzi, Bosasa’s COO from 1999 to 2016, has given evidence at length regarding claims that the controversial company gave vast amounts of cash to secure and keep government contracts.

