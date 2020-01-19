 

Stormy weather in Cape Town uproots trees, damages roofs in places

2020-01-19 11:23
(File, Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Esa Alexander)

(File, Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Esa Alexander)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Stormy weather in Cape Town has uprooted trees, damaged roofs and disrupted electricity in places, the city's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said on Sunday. 

Roofs were damaged by strong winds in Fresnaye, Bo-Kaap, Bonteheuwel, Macassar, Philippi and Sea Point. 

READ | Cape Town braces for 'extremely windy' weekend as strong gusts lash city, shut down Table Mountain cableway

Electricity disruptions related to the storm happened in Pinelands, Bridgetown, Wynberg, Parow, Richmond Estate, Bellville, Sea Point, Strand, Claremont, Heideveld and Three Anchor Bay.

Large trees had been uprooted in Gordon's Bay, Newlands, Mowbray, Rylands and Bonteheuwel.

"No deaths or injuries have been reported," said Powell.

This comes after extremely strong wind started on Friday.

Emergency calls for help during the storm can be made to 021 480 7700 from a landline or 107 from a cellphone. 

Non-emergency requests can directed to the City’s call centre on 0860 103 089. 

In the meantime, some Capetonians were getting through the weather with a dash of dark humour. 

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather  |  winds
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Suspended in a barrel, Dullstroom man set to break 'pole sitting' record

2020-01-19 10:43

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Enoch Mpianzi's family devastated by his untimely death at school camp
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 09:51 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Morningstar 13:35 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Saturday's results 2020-01-18 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 