Stowaway who fell from plane in London could have snuck onto earlier flight from JHB - reports

A Kenyan stowaway who fell from a plane in London could have snuck onto an earlier flight from Johannesburg, according to reports.

The man's frozen body was found in a garden on Sunday, while a bag and provisions were discovered in the landing gear compartment of the Kenya Airways plane, the BBC reported.

The Sun reported that the plane took off from Johannesburg to Nairobi before heading to the UK, meaning the man could have been on the plane for over 15 hours before falling if he had started in South Africa.

Kenya Police's Charles Owino was quoted in The Mirror as saying that they were looking at that possibility and there had been previous cases of stowaways on flights from South Africa to Kenya.

In 2015, a suspected stowaway fell to his death from a plane into the roof of a shop in London, while another survived the journey.

The Telegraph reported that the men were believed to have clung onto a British Airways plane from Johannesburg to Heathrow.

At the time, a British Airways representative in South Africa told News24 that they were working with UK authorities to investigate how the stowaways got onto the flight and "establish the facts surrounding this very rare situation".