 

Strains of Listeria found at Johannesburg food outlet

2018-01-19 17:39

Kaveel Singh

Listeriosis infection requires urgent medical care. (iStock)

Listeriosis infection requires urgent medical care. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The City of Johannesburg has uncovered a food outlet that contains strains of Listeria, member of the mayoral committee Dr Mpho Phalatse said on Friday.

Phalatse, who is part of the health and social development portfolio, said environmental health practitioners in the city made the discovery earlier in the day.

Phalatse said samples were taken to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases for "confirmatory testing".

She called on residents not to panic but to "remain vigilant and adhere to food safety guidelines".

"We are awaiting lab confirmation of whether or not this is a disease-causing strain of the organism.  We should have results in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Strategic advisor in the office of the MMC Dominic Mahlangu told News24 the City was not naming the business to avoid panic.

"Steps are being taken to sterilise the area. We do not want the business to suffer serious damage and we do not want to spread panic."

He said the business was not closed but that "cautionary measures" were put in place.

"Until we get final lab results, we can't close them down."

Phalatse called on residents to continue adhering to food safety guidelines.

"Report to their nearest clinic if they start experiencing symptoms associated with the disease, especially pregnant women, babies below the age of 28 days, senior citizens above the age of 65 and immunocompromised patients."

Symptoms include:
•    Fever
•    Stiff neck
•    Confusion
•    General weakness
•    Vomiting (sometimes preceded by diarrhoea)

READ: What you should know about the deadly Listeriosis outbreak

There are 17 strains of the organism, but not all of them are disease-causing.

The major human pathogen in the Listeria genus is L. monocytogenes. It is usually the causative agent of the relatively rare bacterial disease Listeriosis, a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria.

As of this week, a total of 764 Listeriosis cases have been reported across the country. The City of Joburg has reported 212 cases and 19 deaths so far.

Phalatse said she will support Mayor Herman Mashaba in bringing order to all sectors of society in the city, including those who supply and handle food.

She said her department will continue with public awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of Listeriosis.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'At Hoërskool Overvaal we don't see race'

2018-01-19 16:51

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Ban Markus Jooste's horses from the Sun Met or expect protests - PSA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 17 2018-01-17 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 