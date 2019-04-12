Strand protest: Man's body found, murder investigation under way

Service delivery protests have sprung up in various parts of South Africa ahead of national elections in May. These protests follow on the heels of #AlexShutDown demonstrations. (Alex Mitchley (Screengrab))

Police are investigating the discovery of the body of a man and it is believed that he participated in protest action in Lwandle, near Strand in the Western Cape.

The man's body was found behind a Shoprite in a local shopping mall in the area at 01:40 on Friday, according to police.

"Police are investigating a murder case that was opened following the discovery of the body of an unknown male [who was] shot in the head," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The man is believed to be aged between 25 and 30.

"The deceased was amongst the protesters who were protesting in Lwandle [on Thursday]," Rwexana said.

Circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

'Let us be calm and engage properly'

Parts of the Western Cape were again caught in protest action on Friday, including Somerset West and Khayelitsha.

News24 reported that unrest in Nomzamo, near Somerset West, broke out on Wednesday after an attempted land grab next to the N2.

The property is believed to be earmarked for a shopping centre, ostensibly owned by a development company.

ALSO READ: Cops confirm claims of one death in Rus-Ter-Vaal protests false

Ward councillor Simthembile Mfecane said backyarders protested last week for land running alongside a nearby railway line.

On Friday, Mfecane called for calm in the area, saying the damage had already been done.

"Look around you," he told community members who showed up in front of the local town hall. "Let us be calm and engage properly," he pleaded.

He added: "If I am the reason for all the chaos and destruction, I apologise but now is the time to engage properly."

Elsewhere in the province, in Eerste River, protesters from surrounding Khayelitsha and Mfuleni were told they would not get preference for the new housing units that were built.

Residents of Eerste River told them to "go to their communities and protest there if they want housing".

The protest is in relation to new housing units which are currently unoccupied and the residents of Eerste River say they will be first in line when the keys to the units are handed out.